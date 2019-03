The Black Stars will be on a revenge mission after losing 1-0 to the Harambee Stars at the Karasani Stadium in September last year.

Defender Nicholas Opoku scored an own goal to give Kenya the points.

Victory for Ghana will seal top spot in Group F but a draw or win for Kenya will see them emerge winners of the group.

Both teams have qualified for the finals in Egypt this June and the draw will be held on 12 April in Cairo.