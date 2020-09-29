The 32-year-old said he does not believe in such things and will never wish anything bad for his teammates.

The issue of ‘juju’ in Ghana football has reared its head again after GFA Executive Council member, George Amoako, suggested many footballers of Ghanaian descent were refusing to play for the Black Stars due to such perceptions.

“There are a lot of perceptions about how Ghanaian footballers play the game. Reckless tackles, destructive tendencies in the Ghanaian game and talks of juju put them off,” Mr. Amoako told Nhyira FM.

There have also been rumours that Kwarasey himself lost his position in the Black Stars due to black magic, but the goalkeeper said he doesn’t believe in such things.

“I have no idea, and I don’t believe or want to accuse anybody of such things. I don’t wish or think about bad things for other people, especially not if we are trying to reach the same goal,” Kwarasey said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“It’s selfish. If you play the same position as the best player in your team, do you harm him because you want to play? You harm your team and you give your team less chance of winning.

“I really hope that I wasn’t part of a team where these things were going on because then you can’t call it a team. I might be naive but for me, it is not an option to harm my teammate for me to shine.”

Kwarasey currently plays for Norwegian topflight side Valerenga, but hasn’t featured for the Black Stars in more than two years.