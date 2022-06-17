Adebayor to pocket $510,000 after winning FIFA ruling over 'unfair sacking'

Adebayor’s time with the club didn’t last, as he played just four games before parting ways with Olimpia in June 2020.

The veteran striker went ahead to report the club to FIFA over his dismissal, with the governing body ordering Olimpia to pay him $510,000 (£420,000).

"There's nothing we can do about contracts that were previously signed, but the club will change its policy on salaries, and impose a pay cap,” Olimpia president Miguel Cardona said.

“We had a demand for payment from Adebayor. We knew he was on 200,000 dollars a month."

Adebayor’s time in Paraguay was ill-fated, as he received his marching orders on his debut for Olimpia.

This was after he planted a dangerous flying kung fu tackle on an opponent in the Copa Libertadores.

The Togolese was named in the starting line-up as the Paraguayan side faced off against Defensa Y Justica in March 2020.

However, he could not last the entire duration of the game after he was deservedly sent off. Adebayor received a red card in the 72nd minute after lunging a kung fu tackle into the face of an opponent.

Emmanuel Adebayor Pulse Ghana

He was aiming to bring down a long ball but seemed not to see the opposing player coming when he flew in with the tackle.

Olimpia, however, went on to win 2-1 against Defensa Y Justica, thanks to goals from Carlos Rolon and Brian Montenegro.