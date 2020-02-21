W.O Tandoh the assistant coach of the club has been in charge of the team on an interim basis because he doesn’t have CAF License A which is the minimum coaching certificate to coach in the Ghana Premier League.

Aduana have named Paa Kwesi Fabin who has CAF License A as the new coach of the club to meet the requirement of the Club Licensing.

Fabin has rich experience on the domestic scene, having coached clubs such as Kotoko, Heart of Lions, Hearts of Oak, etc.

He is currently the coach of the U-20 male football team of Ghana the Black Satellites, so he will combine the Aduana Stars job with that of the national team.

The last club the 61-year-old coach handled were Kumasi Asante, but he resigned after some few months in charge of the team.

Aduana Stars are lying 3rd on league log and as the defending champions, they would expect to defend their crown.