Both Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars started the game with ten men each.

Rumours circulating in the media suggest both sides had been hinted by spiritualists after they went for consultations that the results won't go in their favour if they start with eleven men on the field, so they started with ten men each.

It was in the course of the game that they introduced the additional one man from both outfits.

The game was a tight one as the first half ended without a goal and the second half too failed to produce any goal.

However, Aduana Stars broke the deadlock with two minutes into the additional ten minutes.

Samuel Bioh emerged as the hero of the day when he gave a connection to a well-calculated pass to give his side all the three maximum points.

Aduana Stars have responded well after they were hammered 5-2 at Liberty Professionals on matchday 10- the highest goals the club have conceded in the Ghana Premier League history.

Asante Kotoko in their nine visits to Dormaa have lost 6 and drawn 3. They have never won at Dormaa.