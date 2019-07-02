The knockout stage of the competition will commence on Thursday 5th July, with Morocco entertaining Benin, before Uganda take on Senegal.

The top liner of the round of 16 games is the battle of the former champions between five times winners of Africa Cameroon and three times victors Nigeria on Friday.

The Black Stars will face their familiar AFCON opponents Tunisia on Monday 8th July.

Below are the full fixtures for the round of 16

Round of 16

5 July 2019

Morocco vs Benin

5 July 2019

Uganda vs Senegal

6 July 2019

Nigeria vs Cameroon

6 July 2019

Egypt vs South Africa

7 July 2019

Madagascar vs DR Congo

7 July 2019

Algeria vs Guinea

8 July 2019

Mali vs Ivory Coast

8 July 2019

Ghana vs Tunisia