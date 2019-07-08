Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew says he is least surprised by his imperious form at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 27-year-old has often been criticised for his poor work rate and indecisiveness, but he has so far been Ghana’s standout player at the tournament.

The Swansea City forward scored two goals as the Black Stars progressed to the round of 16 of the AFCON.

AFP

And he insists he is not surprised by his form, adding that he has always believed in his own capabilities.

“I am not surprised. I have confidence in myself and I know that I just need to keep on working hard. People are now seeing the hard work I have put in for all these years. This is something I knew I was capable of doing so none of it surprises to me at all,” Jordan said, as quoted by 3news.com.

“Hard work pays off you know. I worked hard and it is paying off. For me the most important thing is the team and I have to congratulate my teammates because if it was not for them getting the good balls, I would not be able to express myself on the pitch. We are growing and getting stronger after every match.”

Jordan will hope to add to his goals when the Black Stars take on Tunisia in the round of 16 on Monday.