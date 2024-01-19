Mixed feelings for Mohammed Kudus, frustration for Chris Hughton after Egypt draw

Hughton brought on the Red Star Belgrade forward in the 73rd minute, only to see him help Egypt make the equaliser a few minutes later after a defensive blunder. Hughton reacted by taking Bukari off the pitch just 16 minutes after he had come on.

A tough decision for any player, but not a personal one, as Hughton noted after the game: "Firstly, I would like to say that we love Osman. However, I had to take him out because his mistakes were starting to affect his performance."

The return of Mohammed Kudus was, of course, the even bigger talking point yesterday. Having missed the first game, the Ghanaian starboy showcased his skills with an impressive performance on Thursday.

"I'm happy to be back. I worked so hard to get back to the top and help my team, my nation. It's important for me to be here," said the Man of the Match after the game.

Despite his strong comeback, Kudus was not really happy, as he said in the interview: "It's a mixed feeling. As a forward, you want your goals to have an impact on the result. We made careless mistakes. Now we'll have to get back to work, win the next one and then see what happens."

Not only did Mohammed Kudus put in a very strong performance on Thursday evening, but also the midfield was controlled with Majeed Ashimeru's presence.

"Everyone played with good aggressiveness. We know his (Ashimeru) quality. He's a good player with the ball. I'm happy for him," said centre-back Alexander Djiku after the game.

After the draw on Thursday evening and just one point from two games, the Black Stars are in desperate need of a win against Mozambique next Monday.

Antoine Semenyo knows what it will take. "Less mistakes I'd say. I think the individual mistakes is what killed us today," he said after the game.

After the game, Semenyo was also optimistic that they will reach the knockout stage. "The performance today was good. Apart from the mistakes, everyone did well, everyone pressed well, worked hard for each other, that has to be the same on Monday, then we'll win."