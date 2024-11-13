AFCON Qualifiers: It'll be very difficult for Ghana to qualify – Angola coach

Ahead of the critical matchup against Ghana on Friday, November 15, in Luanda, Goncalves expressed doubt about Ghana’s chances, describing it as an uphill battle for the four-time African champions.

“Ghana is certainly a top contender, but I feel that, at this moment, their chances of qualifying are very low. It doesn’t depend solely on them but also on Sudan, who need just one point from two matches to qualify. So, it will be a very difficult task for Ghana,” Goncalves told GhanaSportsPage.com.

He added that Angola will face Ghana on a quality pitch and in a great atmosphere, with Angola determined to put forth a strong performance against one of Africa’s best teams.

“We will play good football, with wonderful players, a great atmosphere, a good stadium, and a great pitch. We will do our best to beat one of the best teams in Africa,” he stated.

Pressure on Otto Addo