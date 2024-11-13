AFCON Qualifiers: It'll be very difficult for Ghana to qualify – Angola coach

The Black Stars have yet to secure a victory in their four matches in the ongoing qualifiers, and they face Angola next, who have already qualified in Group F.
Angola's head coach, Pedro Goncalves, has remarked that Ghana's journey to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be challenging.
Ahead of the critical matchup against Ghana on Friday, November 15, in Luanda, Goncalves expressed doubt about Ghana’s chances, describing it as an uphill battle for the four-time African champions.
“Ghana is certainly a top contender, but I feel that, at this moment, their chances of qualifying are very low. It doesn’t depend solely on them but also on Sudan, who need just one point from two matches to qualify. So, it will be a very difficult task for Ghana,” Goncalves told GhanaSportsPage.com.
He added that Angola will face Ghana on a quality pitch and in a great atmosphere, with Angola determined to put forth a strong performance against one of Africa’s best teams.
“We will play good football, with wonderful players, a great atmosphere, a good stadium, and a great pitch. We will do our best to beat one of the best teams in Africa,” he stated.
Pressure on Otto Addo
For Ghana, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Black Stars coach Otto Addo will be aiming to win the remaining matches, relying on the hope that Sudan loses both games against Angola and Niger, Ghana’s final opponent in the qualification campaign.