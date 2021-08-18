Africa is drooling over Asamoah Gyan’s all-white kaftan at AFCON draw

Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw.

While many of his colleagues showed up in suit and tie, the 35-year-old opted for a Ghana-made all-white kaftan.

Gyan’s outfit ended up catching the eyes of all who watched the draw and some took to social media to express their admiration.

Having gotten the whole continent talking about his outfit, the former Sunderland striker also shared his views on Ghana’s group.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group C alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon at next year’s AFCON.

“I think it’s a tricky group. Morocco is up there, I think they conceded just one goal in the qualifiers which statistically is one of the strongest in the group,” he noted,” he said.

“Ghana is also up there. I will be rooting for my country but everybody who has qualified for the African Cup of Nations is coming to win [it].”

Gyan added: “Statistically, we’re up there but we don’t know what’s going to happen. We just have to stay focus and do what we can do to qualify from this group, because, without the group, you can not think about winning the cup,” he added.