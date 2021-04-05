African players in Europe: Egyptians Salah, Trezeguet excel

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

He helped Liverpool maintain their recent revival with a goal in a confident win. Liverpool took the lead through Diogo Jota's 64th-minute goal. Salah netted four minutes later as he took advantage of poor defending from Gabriel to slide a cool finish through Bernd Leno's legs.

TREZEGUET (Aston Villa)

The winger inspired a 3-1 comeback home win against Fulham. Villa were trailing when Trezeguet came to the rescue with two goals in three minutes. The 26-year-old, who had not scored since July, equalised in the 78th minute with a clinical finish from Tyrone Mings' cross. Trezeguet struck again, meeting Keinan Davis's cross with a fine volleyed finish.

MBAYE DIAGNE (West Brom)