African players in Europe: Egyptians Salah, Trezeguet excel

Kessie set up Norwegian Jens Petter Hauge to equalise three minutes from time and rescue a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria. The Ivorian then missed a chance to snatch a last-gasp winner when his shot hit the post in injury time.
ERIC-MAXIM CHOUPO MOTING (Bayern Munich)
With Robert Lewandowski injured, the Cameroon striker made only his fifth league start this season for Bayern in a crucial 1-0 win over second-place RB Leipzig to keep the Bundesliga leaders on course for a ninth successive title. Leon Goretzka's superb strike sealed a win which pulled Bayern seven points clear.
DIADIE SAMASSEKOU (Hoffenheim)
The Mali midfielder was booked for fouling Rani Khedira -- a brother of Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Sami -- during his side's 2-1 defeat at Augsburg. It was Hoffenheim's third loss in a row, and Samassekou's team dropped to 12th.