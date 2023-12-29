Afua Asantewaa is a heroine whether she breaks Guinness World Record or not - Nyantakyi

The journalist and former beauty queen brought down the curtains on her attempt to break the world record on Friday after 126 hours and 52 minutes.

“We need to pray for her so that God will strengthen her to complete the task,” Nyantakyi told the media.

“We’ve already declared her a champion. Whether she breaks the Guinness World Record or not, she’s still a heroine.”

Afua’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon has garnered massive support from Ghanaians across the country.

Early on Wednesday, she crossed the 72-hour mark after singing for three days straight in her bid to become the outright holder of the record, which is currently held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who did 105 hours in 2012.

She finally ended her quest at 126 hours and 52 minutes in the early hours of Friday and is now awaiting verification by Guinness World Record judges.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities have also stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.

In the last five days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown, have all appeared in person to support her.