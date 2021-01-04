Agyemang-Badu was on a series of loan spells before joining the Serie A side on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder was contracted to the club until 2020 but has parted ways with Hellas Verona and is now a free agent.

Agyemang Badu

“I am a free agent now. I had an agreement with Hellas Verona so the contract is no more valid and I can sign with any club,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.

“I have gone through a lot of stress with COVID-19 in Italy so I decided to come home, relax my mind a bit and see which club I can join this January.”

This comes just a week after the 30-year-old officially announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.

Agyemang-Badu has endured a frustrating last 24 months, which saw him sidelined for over six months after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

The U-20 World Cup winner also painfully lost his younger sister in March last year after she was shot dead.

However, the midfielder is determined to get his career back on track and is already looking at potential suitors in January.