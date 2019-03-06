The Burkina Faso attacker has been on the radar of the seven times African champions following his blistering form in the CAF Confederation Cup with the Porcupine Warriors.

"Al Ahly is the latest club which have also shown interest in signing Yacouba after Zesco United and Nkana FC," a close source told Kickgh.com

"They're willing to pay $1.5 million to Kotoko as a transfer fee to sign him"

It is also believed the Cairo based club will offer the striker an improved salary, which could see him take $15,000 a month.

However, the Ghanaian giants are not ready to lose their most prized asset and are also considering a new deal for the 26-year old.

In his debut season in the Ghana Premier League, he scored four goals in 5 matches for the Porcupine Warriors.

Yacouba has scored one goal with two assists in his eight appearances for Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Red lie second in Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup and will host Sudanese giants Al Hilal on Sunday in match day 5.