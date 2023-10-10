ADVERTISEMENT
Alhaji Grusah backs NPP to 'break the 8'

Emmanuel Ayamga

The owner and bankroller of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has thrown his support behind the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ‘break the 8’.

The football administrator said although he is not a member of the NPP, he wants to see them retain power beyond 2024.

The Akufo-Addo-led government has been in power since 2017, with the party coining the ‘breaking the 8’ slogan as part of its campaign to win a third successive term.

As it stands, no political party in Ghana, since the Fourth Republic began, has managed to stay in power for three straight terms.

As Alhaji Grusah marked his 80th birthday today, October 10, 2023, he was called on phone by Kwame Sefa Kayi on the Kokoroko Morning Show.

The veteran journalist wished him a happy birthday and prayed for him to have good health and long life, but in response, Alhaji Grusah said he wanted to see the NPP ‘break the 8’.

"Inshallah, God will help NPP to break the 8 a year by this time," the football administrator said, as quoted by Ghanaweb, before adding: "I am not an NPP member. I am a member of the Islam party."

Alhaji Grusah doubles as a member of the Black Stars management committee and has been a football administrator for nearly three decades.

His club, King Faisal, however, currently plays in Ghana’s Division One League, having been relegated from the topflight last season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

