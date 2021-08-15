‘All clubs in Ghana practice juju; my father was Hearts of Oak’s mallam’ – Alhaji Jawula

The veteran football administrator said this during an interview on the Footprints show on Citi TV.

Pulse Ghana

“My father came from Gonja, and he was then living in Accra and was then a mallam. He was working officially with Accra Hearts of Oak,” Alhaji Jawula said.

“My father was responsible for the club’s spiritual work (juju) at that time, and I am sure till now the club still believes in juju.

“All the clubs in Ghana practice juju. Let me be quick to add that even Brazilians and South Americans believe in that.”

Explaining further, he said he has actually witnessed some South American teams chanting incantations before a game.

“I remember I took RTU to Korea in 1986 to play a game against Uruguay and the players spent the whole night praying under candles, reciting incantations and at the end of the game, they won 2-1.