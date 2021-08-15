RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘All clubs in Ghana practice juju; my father was Hearts of Oak’s mallam’ – Alhaji Jawula

Ex-GFA President, Alhaji Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula, has disclosed that his father was the ‘mallam’ who handled Hearts of Oak’s spiritual dealings.

According to him, every club in Ghana uses black magic, locally known as juju, to aid them to win matches.

The veteran football administrator said this during an interview on the Footprints show on Citi TV.

“My father came from Gonja, and he was then living in Accra and was then a mallam. He was working officially with Accra Hearts of Oak,” Alhaji Jawula said.

“My father was responsible for the club’s spiritual work (juju) at that time, and I am sure till now the club still believes in juju.

“All the clubs in Ghana practice juju. Let me be quick to add that even Brazilians and South Americans believe in that.”

Explaining further, he said he has actually witnessed some South American teams chanting incantations before a game.

“I remember I took RTU to Korea in 1986 to play a game against Uruguay and the players spent the whole night praying under candles, reciting incantations and at the end of the game, they won 2-1.

“Maybe it is psychological, but the players believe it works, so that is what it is,” he added.

