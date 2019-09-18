According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the lawyer has picked forms to contest the Association’s presidential elections.

She reportedly picked the forms on Tuesday, September 17 and is already garnering support from the various clubs ahead of the elections.

Ms. Clinton is not really known on the local football scene, but she holds over 13 years of experience as a practicing lawyer.

She has been called to the Bars in England and Wales and is currently the Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his sexual life with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

She was also called to the Ghana Bar 10 years ago and is as one of the most recognised commercial lawyers in the country.

All is now set for the GFA to hold its elections to elect a new president and other executive members following a successful Extraordinary Congress two weeks ago.

Aside Ms. Clinton, three other persons have picked up nomination forms to contest the upcoming GFA presidential elections.

They are former GFA Vice President George Afriyie, CEO of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku and Dr. Tony Aubynn.

Meanwhile, the elections have been scheduled for October 25.