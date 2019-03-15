Noonan reportedly left Ghana for the United States of America to attend to some pressing family matters and was expected to return to Ghana to continue his job as the Chief Executive of Hearts of Oak.

However, Hearts of Oak in a statement has confirmed that Mark Noonan has left the club for good and has been replaced by Frederick Moore.

"The board also wishes to inform the public especially the club's followers that it has decided to appoint Fredrick Moore as Mark's replacement, " the statement read.

"Frederick Moore joins Hearts from AJS Consulting where he helped set up various business market platforms to support the retail industry and provided business advice to start-ups."

Mark Noonan took charge of Hearts of Oak in March 2018 with the mandate to attract more sponsorship packages for the club and rebrand the club to become a model club of international status.

He was reported to be receiving a whopping salary of $11,000 every month- a report the Phobians never confirmed.

On his appointment as the CEO, Noonan facilitated the movement of the team's training from the Legon Ajax Park to the Pobiman field, which has been earmarked for a sports complex.