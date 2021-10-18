Andre Ayew among top scorers in Qatar after scoring 5th successive goal

Al Sadd took a slim lead into the final 10 minutes after goals from Baghdad Bounedjah (double), Hassan Al-Haydos and two own goals gave them a 5-4 advantage.

Ayew, however, added the fifth in the 89th minute to seal an important result for Xavi Hernandes’ side.

The Ghanaian’s strike has seen him rise up to third in the race for the golden boot in the Qatari Stars League.

Ayew’s five goals are only bettered by that teammate Bounedjah and Al-Duhail striker Michael Olunga, who are both on eight goals.

The former Swansea City and West Ham United winger has been in sensational form for both club and country.