RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew among top scorers in Qatar after scoring 5th successive goal

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is now among the top scorers in the Qatari Stars League after scoring yet again for Al Sadd.

Andre Ayew among top scorers in Qatari Stars League after scoring 5th successive goal
Andre Ayew among top scorers in Qatari Stars League after scoring 5th successive goal

The 31-year-old scored his fifth goal in a row during his side’s 6-4 victory over rivals Al Gharafa on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Al Sadd took a slim lead into the final 10 minutes after goals from Baghdad Bounedjah (double), Hassan Al-Haydos and two own goals gave them a 5-4 advantage.

twitter.com

Ayew, however, added the fifth in the 89th minute to seal an important result for Xavi Hernandes’ side.

The Ghanaian’s strike has seen him rise up to third in the race for the golden boot in the Qatari Stars League.

Ayew’s five goals are only bettered by that teammate Bounedjah and Al-Duhail striker Michael Olunga, who are both on eight goals.

twitter.com

The former Swansea City and West Ham United winger has been in sensational form for both club and country.

He scored in Ghana’s 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers last week and has also found the net in each of his last five matches for Al Sadd.

Andre Dede Ayew Interacts With Fans | Hot in Gabon

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

‘We won the league with barrels’ – Dumelo claps back at Kotoko fan who tried to troll Hearts

‘We won the league with barrels’ – Dumelo claps back at Kotoko fan who tried to troll Hearts

Andre Ayew dropped as Milovan Rajevac names Ghana’s starting XI to face Zimbabwe

Andre Ayew dropped as Milovan Rajevac names Ghana’s starting XI to face Zimbabwe

Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Addai suffers horrific leg break in DOL Super Cup

Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Addai suffers horrific leg break in DOL Super Cup