The goal is Andre Ayew who also scored over the weekend fifth in this season's campaign.

Swansea City following the 1-1 draw against Brentford remain unbeaten in their away games.

Championship leading scorer Ivan Toney netted from close range for his 10th goal of the season to give Brentford a first-half lead.

But Ayew struck from six yards with 14 minutes remaining to earn a point for Steve Cooper's side in an entertaining game.

Swansea are unbeaten in five games and remain second in the table.

Brentford have not lost in three games and are up to eighth

Thomas Frank's side had beaten Swansea 3-2 on aggregate in last season's play-off semi-finals.

Both legs had been fiery affairs but Swans boss Cooper insisted that would have no bearing on the game at Brentford's new Community Stadium home.

The Bees, after a mixed start to the season, had an impressive 3-0 win at Luton last Saturday while two home wins in a week had seen Swansea move into second spot.

And Swansea, with Kyle Naughton a late addition after Ben Cabango suffered an injury during the warm-up, started confidently although Ayew failed to capitalise on a mistake by Charlie Goode.

But Brentford grew into the game with Goode heading over and Henrik Dalsgaard dragging his shot wide of the post.

David Raya at the opposite end had to make two excellent saves to deny Naughton and Ayew but it was the hosts who went ahead nine minutes before the break.

Bryan Mbeumo combined with Mathias Jensen, whose cross from the byeline was turned in by Toney for his 10th goal in eight games.

Swansea came close within a minute of the restart, with Jamal Lowe's curling effort testing Raya, but Brentford managed to get a firm grip on the game and Dalsgaard headed over.

The introduction of substitutes Matt Grimes and Kasey Palmer gave Swansea fresh impetus.

Grimes had already flashed a shot across the face of the Brentford goal before his cross found Ayew, whose fifth goal of the season levelled the score.

Ayew had the ball in the net in stoppage time but his header was ruled out for offside.