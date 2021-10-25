Al Sadd defeated rivals Al Rayyan 5-4 on penalties in the cup final following a pulsating 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Andre Ayew wins his first trophy in 9 years as Al Sadd lift Amir Cup
Ghana captain Andre Ayew has won his first trophy with Al Sadd after the Qatari giants lifted the Amir Cup on Friday.
Xavi’s side fell behind late in the first half when Yacine Brahimi scored the opening goal for Al Rayyan in the 44th minute after successfully converting from the penalty.
However, Al Sadd rallied to restore parity in the second half, with Santi Carzola also scoring from the spot to make it 1-1.
Al Sadd went on to win 5-4 on penalties to be crowned champions of the Amir Cup, which also marked the inauguration of Al Thumama Stadium, a Qatar 2022 World Cup venue.
Ayew started the game on the right-wing but was substituted in the second half, denying him the chance to be one of his side’s penalty takers.
Meanwhile, the Amir Cup is the Black Stars captain’s first trophy in nine years, having last won a cup in 2012.
The last trophy the 31-year-old laid his hands on was the French Super Cup with Olympique Marseille in 2012.
However, Ayew’s trophy cabinet is still glittering, considering that he’s won the U20 Africa Cup, U20 World Cup and other titles in France.
