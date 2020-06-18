The jersey was presented to the President by the Honorary Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, on behalf of the club.

Although Akufo-Addo is well-known as a supporter of English side Tottenham, he also has some affection for AS Roma.

READ ALSO: “Abedi Pele technically better than Messi and Ronaldo”

The Serie A side has also previously been home to some Ghanaian footballers, including Samuel Osei Kuffour and Ahmed Barusso.

In a Twitter post, AS Roma shared of photo of Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone presenting their home jersey to President Akufo-Addo.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, was today presented with a special AS Roma home shirt,” the club tweeted.

“The shirt was delivered to @NAkufoAddo on behalf of #ASRoma by @consoleghana's Massimiliano C. Taricone.”