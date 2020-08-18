The infected players are members of the Black Maidens (U-17 women’s national team) and the Black Princesses (U-20 women’s national team).

This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the Ghana FA, Henry Asante Twum on Tuesday.

Players of the Black Maidens and Black Princesses returned to camp last week after the government gave them the all-clear following the second phase of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

READ ALSO: Kotoko CEO position bigger than GFA Presidency – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Black Maidens

Both teams are preparing for their respective CAF assignments, with some qualifying games scheduled for September.

The GFA, therefore, carried out tests on all the players, technical team members and officials, as in line with COVID-19 protocols.

"As it stands now seven players out of the total sixty-one in camp have tested positive for COVID-19,” Mr. Asante Twum told Accra-based Asempa FM.

"Four Princesses and three Maidens have tested positive and are in isolation as we speak now."

Meanwhile, it is known when football in Ghana will officially return despite the easing of restrictions.