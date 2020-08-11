The young administrator was unveiled as CEO of the Porcupine Warriors during a short ceremony in Kumasi last Friday.

Before assuming his current position, though, Amponsah contested for the GFA presidency in October 2019, which he lost to eventual winner Kurt Okraku.'

New CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Speaking at his unveiling, Amponsah dismissed claims that he was using the Kotoko CEO job to improve his chances of becoming GFA President in the future

According to him, his current position at the 23-time Ghana Premier League champions is bigger than that of the FA Presidency.

“I say Asante Kotoko; no disrespect to the Ghana Football Association presidential position that I aspired to occupy, Kotoko for me is the biggest of the two positions,” Amponsah stated.

“I have dealt with many federations, I have dealt with many clubs. If I ask who the President of the English FA is, you may not be able to tell me, but you will able to tell me who the Executive Chairman of Manchester United is.

“So, I do not take this responsibility lightly at all,” he added.

Amponsah has been handed a three-year mandate to turn around the fortunes of the Porcupine Warriors.