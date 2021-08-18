Asamoah Gyan: Black Stars winning bonus should not be made public

He wondered why the team’s winning bonuses would be made public before they participate in every tournament.

Pulse Ghana

“I have been with the national team for years and it is the desire of every player to win the Afcon but the politics among government in power and the citizens has hampered the team’s chances of winning the trophy,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Adomonline.

“Why should the winning bonuses of the team be made public before any major tournament?"

Ghana has not won the AFCON in nearly four decades, with the team’s last taste of silverware coming in 1982.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been paired in Group C of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

The draw for the continental showpiece took place in Yaounde on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s side will aim to do better than they did at the 2019 AFCON, which saw them suffer elimination at the hands of Tunisia at the round of 16 stage.

Gyan described Ghana’s group as tricky but is hopeful that the Black Stars can go far if they remain focused.

“I think we must learn from our mistakes in the past and ensure we don’t repeat such things this time around.