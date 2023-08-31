ADVERTISEMENT
‘Daddy loves you’ – Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of son Fredrick

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan celebrated the birthday of his son, Fredrick Gyan, by expressing his love for him.

Fredrick, who is the first son of the former Liberty Professionals, Sunderland and Al Ain striker, marked his birthday on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

In celebrating his son, Gyan shared Fredrick’s photos on his Instagram page, accompanied by a touching message.

“Fresh boy in the building. Happy Birthday son @fredrick.a.gyan. Daddy loves you so much,” he wrote.

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also the Black Stars’ most-capped player with 109 appearances.

The 37-year-old holds other top records, including being Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Gyan officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game, having made an impact at both club and international levels.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Meanwhile, many have called on the Ghana Football Association to give Gyan a testimonial to honour him properly.

