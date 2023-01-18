Asamoah Gyan: I’d rather have Messi in my team than Ronaldo

The two superstars have often divided opinions among fans across the globe for the better part of the last 20 years.

Both have won literally everything there is to win in the game, with Messi annexing the Ballon d’Or seven times while Ronaldo has five times.

The Argentina captain also led his country to lift their first World Cup trophy in 34 years during last year’s tournament in Qatar.

Although Ronaldo hasn’t managed that yet, he was equally instrumental in Portugal’s run to winning Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.

Wading into the never-ending debate over which player is better, Gyan said he would rather have Messi in his team than Ronaldo.

"For me, I feel Messi is gifted. You need Messi in your team more than Ronaldo,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in a YouTube interview.

“I admire Ronaldo because of his hard work. He has really worked hard to get to where he is. He is someone who can't go two days without training because he would feel he can't play anymore but Messi can sit for two weeks and do a little shake-up and will still perform. So there is that difference."