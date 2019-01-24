It was reported that Asamoah Gyan is close to securing the ownership of a Sunyani based division one club by name Young Apostles, but his manager has debunked such claims.

"The reports are not true. It's a misrepresentation of what has been discussed," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"There is no such plan to buy any team. Gyan is committed to helping his people in Wenchi but he has not tossed with any idea to purchase a football club.

"He (Gyan) has his people at heart and will do anything within his mean to offer any form of support required. But he has not even spoken about buying a club.

"That discussion is not on the table and so let people disregard those reports."

It was also speculated that Gyan will relocate the club from Sunyani to Wenchi were he comes from, but it also happens to be untrue according to Anim Addo.