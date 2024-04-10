‘My brother Baffour Gyan predicted my greatness’ – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah later joined his senior brother in the national team, with both featuring at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was hosted in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The former Sunderland forward has now revealed that Baffour always knew he [Asamoah] would become a great footballer and made sure he publicly declared it during his interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When my brother Baffour Gyan was a striker in the national team, the first interview he made was with Saanie Daara at Choice FM, and they asked him this same question, and he said, his brother is coming up,” Gyan said on GTV Sports Plus, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I was at school, and people were just bashing him. They asked him that same question again, and he still said my younger brother is coming, and people kept bashing him, but here am I now.”

Asamoah has always had a strong bond with his senior brother – to the extent that both nearly walked out on the national team during the 2008 AFCON after their mother was subjected to threats following the former’s wastefulness at the tournament.

pulse sengal

In a 2020 interview with Max TV, Asamoah described his brother as his second god, saying: “We all serve the living God but I will say, he is my second god because he has done everything for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all serve the living God but I will say, he is my second god because he has done everything for me.’