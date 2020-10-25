According to sources, the deal is worth 250,000 dollars a year, meaning the former Sunderland strike will earn about $1 million dollars in salary in the period.

The 34-year-old has signed a contract with the Royals after reaching successful negotiations with Board Chairman of Legon Cities and Lemla Group Mr. Richard Kings Atikpo.

Gyan also pocketed $150k as an appearance fee at the meeting.

Gyan who was heavily linked with a move to giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko has rather swerved and accepted a juicy deal from Accra-based Legon Cities FC.

A move to his childhood dream club, Asante Kotoko never went through after both parties failed to agree on terms.

Gyan has been without a club since 2019 after ending his stay at Indian club NorthEast United.

Gyan began his career in 2003 with Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals scoring ten goals in sixteen matches then spent three seasons with Serie A club Udinese.