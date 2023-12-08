ADVERTISEMENT
Asamoah Gyan slapped with GHc1 million fine by Accra High Court

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Accra High Court has slapped Asamoah Gyan with a fine of GHc1 million after he was found guilty of malicious prosecution.

The former Ghana captain was sued by journalist Anthony Sarfo, who went on to demand GHc1 million in compensation.

Recommended articles

According to a report by Starr FM, Gyan dragged Sarfo and four others to court and accused them of extortion over a publication regarding an alleged rape incident between the retired footballer and Sarah Kwblah.

The report further reveals that although the five accused persons were arrested, they were later released after being found not guilty.

Sarfo then proceeded to file a countersuit against Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo, over malicious prosecution.

The journalist demanded GHc1 million in compensation, which has now been granted following a verdict by an Accra High Court.

Starr FM reports that presiding judge Ernest Owusu Dapaa ruled on Friday, December 8, 2023, that Gyan and his manager made false claims against the plaintiff.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

The court said the report to the Police was rather made to protect Gyan’s image because at the time he was negotiating a transfer to a Chinese club.

The judge also said that Sarfo proved beyond doubt that he never extorted any money from Gyan.

The report added that the judge awarded the plaintiff GHc900,000 in damages, with an additional GHc111,000 for all the months he lost from his job which was paying him GHc1,000 at the time, while further damages of GHc60,000 were also awarded against Gyan and his manager.

This comes after Gyan was ordered by a court to cede some of his properties to his ex-wife Gifty following the annulment of their marriage.

The court ordered the ex-Sunderland striker to pay his ex-wife a sum of GHc25,000 every month for the welfare and upkeep of their children.

The school fees, medical bills, dental care fees, flight tickets for travel and other costs that may come with raising children, are not included in the above sum.

Gyan’s house in the UK and another four-bedroom apartment in Ghana have also been awarded to his ex-wife by the court as compensation.

A gas station owned by the retired football at Prampram and a BMW car are also among the properties awarded to Gifty as part of the court settlement.

Emmanuel Ayamga

