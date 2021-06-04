Asamoah Gyan subbed off after just 33 minutes in first start for Legon Cities

A series of niggling injuries have prevented him from playing regularly for the Royals, who are currently ninth on the league table.

On Thursday, though, Gyan made his first start for the club when they faced Uncle T United in the MTN FA Cup.

The ex-Black Stars captain, however, didn’t last the full stretch of the game and was replaced after just 33 minutes by Baba Mahama.

Gyan’s absence didn’t stop Legon Cities from progressing to the round of 32 of the FA Cup, thanks to a double from Richmond Antwi.

Meanwhile, Gyan is yet to open his goal account for Legon Cities in a competitive game. His only goal for the Ghana Premier League outfit came in an exhibition match against the Black Stars in March.