ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I’m no longer affiliated to any political party’ - Asamoah Gyan withdraws support for NPP

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has withdrawn his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting he’s no longer affiliated to any political party.

Asamoah Gyan withdraws support for NPP and Bawumia to focus on humanitarian works
Asamoah Gyan withdraws support for NPP and Bawumia to focus on humanitarian works

Gyan had been on the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the presidential candidate of the NPP.

Recommended articles

Earlier this year, the former Sunderland striker was announced as part of the NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections, having been named as chair of the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports.

He was subsequently spotted on the campaign trail with the party in various communities and even recently revealed that it would be an honour to be Dr. Bawumia’s vice president.

Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee
Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

However, the 38-year-old has now renounced his support for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia, saying he wants to focus on his humanitarian work.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Gyan said he hasn’t been fair to the youth of Ghana, adding that he prefers to help the country in his own small way than do it through political affiliations.

“I haven’t been fair to the youth and the people of Ghana. Henceforth, I am not affiliated to any political party. I will continue with my humanitarian work and help the youth of Ghana in my own small way,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing political. I wish all the political parties a peaceful election on the 7th of December. God bless our homeland Ghana. Thank you.”

Since retiring from professional football last year, Gyan has been leading the All Regional Games, which is geared towards reviving grassroots sports in the country.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pedro Goncalves

'A country like Ghana deserves a better football pitch' - Angola coach

Ghana faces fine from CAF following repeated incidents of pitch invasion

Ghana faces fine from CAF over repeated pitch invasion incidents

Mbappé and others: top 5 transfers of the off-season according to 1xBet

Mbappé and others: top 5 transfers of the off-season according to 1xBet

Nana Aba: It’s an insult to invite Partey to play on poor Baba Yara pitch

'It’s an insult to invite Partey, Jordan Ayew to play on poor Baba Yara pitch' - Nana Aba