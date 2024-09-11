‘I’m no longer affiliated to any political party’ - Asamoah Gyan withdraws support for NPP

Earlier this year, the former Sunderland striker was announced as part of the NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections, having been named as chair of the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports.

He was subsequently spotted on the campaign trail with the party in various communities and even recently revealed that it would be an honour to be Dr. Bawumia’s vice president.

Asamoah Gyan ditches NPP to be apolitical

However, the 38-year-old has now renounced his support for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia, saying he wants to focus on his humanitarian work.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Gyan said he hasn’t been fair to the youth of Ghana, adding that he prefers to help the country in his own small way than do it through political affiliations.

“I haven’t been fair to the youth and the people of Ghana. Henceforth, I am not affiliated to any political party. I will continue with my humanitarian work and help the youth of Ghana in my own small way,” he wrote.

“Nothing political. I wish all the political parties a peaceful election on the 7th of December. God bless our homeland Ghana. Thank you.”