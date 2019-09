Heavy downpour forced organizers and referees to call the game off due to the soggy nature of the pitch.

There was a downpour minutes which delayed the 3pm kick-off and after the rain had subdued, the pitch was unplayable.

Ten minutes into the match, the referee stopped play and after consultation with the organizers, the match was ended abruptly.

Kotoko and Hearts now awaits a new date for the much-anticipated game.