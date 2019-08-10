The Porcupine Warriors threw away a 2-1 second-half lead to lose the match at the General Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.

It was Kano Pillars who made the perfected start by taking the lead in the 13th minute but Kotoko staged a strong fightback in the second half to equalise and take the lead before the 70th minute mark.

New recruit Justice Blay headed in from close range to draw parity before Godfred Asiamah scored with a direct freekick.

Kano Pillars, however, equalised in the 71st minute and scored the winning goal two minutes later

More to follow...

credit: Ghanasoccernet