Ashgold vs Inter Allies: How Daily Mail, other international media reported match-fixing scandal in Ghana

The game had very little stakes, as Ashanti Gold were guaranteed to finish in mid-table, while Allies were already relegated.

However, video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect.

In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to foil the alleged match-fixing plan.

While the issue has dominated the media space in Ghana, some international sport portals haven’t been left out either.

The UK’s Daily Mail captured it in their headline as: “Ghana Premier League player deliberately scores TWO brazen own goals then claims he was foiling a match-fixing plot.”

Reddit also reported: “Match-fixing gone wrong as defender in the Ghanaian Premier League scores two own goals to foil a match-fixing plot.”

MSN Sport had the headline: “Ghana Premier League defender admits scoring two deliberate own goals to stop 'match-fixing plot'.”

South Africa’s Kick Off Magazine also reported: “I scored own goals to spoil their bet” – Ghana Premier League player confesses.”