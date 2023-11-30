The St. Gallen shot-stopper marked his 27th birthday on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and he made the most of the day.
Photos: Ghana goalkeeper Ati Zigi celebrates 27th birthday in regal traditional outfit
Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi went all Afrocentric in his choice of attire as he celebrated his birthday.
In a post on Instagram, Ati Zigi shared some stunning photos of himself dressed in a regal traditional outfit with other ornaments.
“Thank God for another year full of success, blessings, joy, grace, happiness and favour. Happy Birthday to me, myself and I,” he wrote.
Ati Zigi, a former Ghana U20 star, has been the first-choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
He started each of Ghana’s group-stage matches as the West African side once again failed to reach the knockout stage.
He has since been a mainstay in the starting line-up under Chris Hughton, although he dropped to the bench for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.
The 27-year-old was replaced in the starting line-up by veteran Richard Ofori for the games against Madagascar and Comoros.
Meanwhile, Ati Zigi was not the only Ghanaian footballer who marked his birthday on Wednesday, with former Black Stars captain John Mensah also celebrating his on the same day.
As the 41-year-old celebrated his birthday, the GFA took to X (formerly Twitter) to eulogise Mensah and wish him a joyous anniversary.
“Wishing a joyful birthday to our former defender and captain, John Mensah! Have a good one, The "Rock of Gibraltar",” the GFA wrote via the Black Stars page.
