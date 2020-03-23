Thomas Partey has been in a superb form this season and has been instrumental in controlling the midfield of Atletico Madrid.

The fantastic form of the Ghanaian midfield enforcer has attracted offers from several European clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma, PSG, etc.

Partey has a contract with Atletico Madrid which will run until 2023.

But Atletico Madrid in order to wade off offers from competitors have tabled down an improved deal that would see Thomas Partey earn a figure around £4.1m in salary, which is a major increase on his previous salary.

Partey joined Atletico’s academy back in 2011 and has since then progressed through the ranks until he reached the first team in 2015. His debut for the first team came on 28 November 2015 against RCD Espanyol.

The 26-year-old has made 24 La Liga appearances so far this season.