Barcelona Legends versus Ghana Legends match in Kumasi canceled, new dates?

However, the match did not happen yesterday as the legends of the Barcelona side did not arrive in the country.

The team took to their official Instagram page on Saturday, November 9, 20244 to announce the cancellation of the game.

No new date has been decided for the game and whether the match will still happen or not still remains unknown.

“The match scheduled for November 10 in Ghana will no longer be played on that date and whether it will be rescheduled or canceled will be announced in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

The Barcelona Legends Programme

The match would have featured three-time African Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League winner with Olympique Marseille, Abedi Pele as one of the key Ghanaian football legends.

The Ghanaian team would have reportedly also featured notable players such as Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars' all-time top goal scorer, and Stephen Appiah, who famously captained Ghana to their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona Legends’ coach, Albert Ferrer, was expected to announce his squad before the clash.

Ferrer was looking to extend his team’s dominance, having won all five of their last matches.

The crucial encounter would have marked the fifth Legends match on African soil. The first encounter took place in Mozambique in 2017, followed by matches in Morocco in 2019, and Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2023, all of which Barcelona won.

The Barcelona Legends programme, established in 2016, is managed directly by the club with the aim of bringing former stars together in a stable initiative that promotes the globalisation of the Barcelona name while also fostering the club’s well-known values.