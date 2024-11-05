Watch: Goals and skills of Abedi Pele as he turns 60 years

“Celebrating a true legend! Happy Birthday to the ‘Maestro’ Abedi Ayew Pele! Three-time African Footballer of the Year — His legacy lives on,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) posted on X.

The GFA also shared a video of Abedi’s amazing skills and goals, which he scored for the Black Stars during his playing days.

ADVERTISEMENT

​​Abedi had a successful football career that spanned over two decades. Having begun his career at Real Tamale United (RTU) in Ghana, Abedi’s talent took him to Qatari side Al Sadd, where he spent a year before joining FC Zurich.

He would later play for Olympique Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Torino, 1860 Munich and Al Ain before hanging his boots.

Pulse Nigeria

Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy in 1982.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

ADVERTISEMENT