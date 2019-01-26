The Ghanaian international could be set for his La Liga debut for the club after starring in the 2-0 defeat away to Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi have returned to Barcelona's squad for Sunday's game.

Busquets and Messi were both rested in the cup against Sevilla in midweek but have been included in Ernesto Valverde's 19-man squad for this weekend's return to league action.

Denis Suarez is also in the squad.

Barça squad: Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Vermaelen, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Aleñá, Denis Suárez, Messi, Luis Suárez, Prince Boateng, Malcom and Coutinho.