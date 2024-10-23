Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Champions League head-to-head record and past meetings

Hansi Flick has restored the Catalan club’s form in La Liga as they sit atop the league log. Likewise, Vincent Kompany, who has led Bayern to the summit of the Bundesliga table after they lost the league title for the first time in eleven years to Bayer Leverkusen last season

Their recent spectacular forms make this clash of European titans intriguing as the entire football world anticipates.

Over the years, the two teams have battled each other in Europe’s elite club competition, the most recent being in 2022. Let’s take a trip back in time to check which team holds the superior head-to-head record.

H2H Record: 5-time champions vs 6-time champions

Pulse Ghana

Bayern Munich hold the superior head-to-head record over Barcelona in 13 UEFA Champions League matches.

The German club has won 10 out of the 13, with the Spanish emerging victorious only twice in the battle. There’s been only one draw in this encounter, and it came in the 2008/2009 quarter-finals second leg after Barcelona thrashed Bayern 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg.

Aside from that, Barcelona’s only other win was a dominating 3-0 semi-final win in the 2014/15 campaign. Bayern won the return leg 3-2, but the Spanish team won the tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Barcelona won the competition both times they have defeated Bayern Munich – 2008/09 and 2014/15.

Other than that, Bayern have been the triumphant side in this war, winning all the last six encounters and scoring 22 times in the process. The most memorable being the 8-2 thrashing.

Full results of past UCL meetings:

Oct 26, 2022: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 13, 2022: Bayern 2-0 Barcelona (Champions League Group Stage)

Dec 08, 2021: Bayern 3-0 Barcelona (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 14, 2021: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Aug 14, 2020: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

May 12, 2015: Bayern 3-2 Barcelona (Champions League Semi-Finals)

May 06, 2015: Barcelona 3-0 Bayern (Champions League Semi-Finals)

May 01, 2013: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 23, 2013: Bayern 4-0 Barcelona (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 14, 2009: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 08, 2009: Barcelona 4-0 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Nov 04, 1998: Barcelona 1-2 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)