Barcelona youngster Abdul Aziz Issah nominated for CAF Young Player of the Year

Dreams FC were semi-finalists in last season’s CAF Confederations Cup. They were eliminated by Egyptian club Zamalek.

However, the teenager’s spectacular showing at the continental competition and the Ghana Premier League, where he helped Dreams FC finish in ninth position after a poor start has not gone unnoticed.

The Young Player of the Year is awarded by CAF to the best young African footballer playing on the continent.

Issah has since moved to the junior team of Spanish club Barcelona on a loan deal. But his performances in the previous season with the Ghana Premier League make him eligible for the award.

The 18-year-old was also nominated for the CAF Inter-club Player of the Year, alongside his former Dreams FC teammate John Antwi.

Date for CAF Awards

The 2024 African Player of the Year Awards will take place on December 16, 2024, in the picturesque city of Marrakech, Morocco, according to an official confirmation from the CAF.

Morocco will host the renowned event for the third time in a row.

The CAFAwardsAwards24 will be hosted in the tourist city of Marrakech, Morocco, on 16 December 2024," CAF announced in a statement.