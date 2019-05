Last week, Kayserispor agreed terms with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to sign the Ghana midfielder on permanent basis.

Mensah spent the 2018/19 season on loan with the Anatolian Star and impressed.

This prompted the club to agree a three-year deal with the 24-year-old.

Mensah who missed out in the Black Stars provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations scored three goals in 21 appearances for Kayserispor last season.