‘Bet chop boys’ – Gamblers lament as Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG all lose over the weekend

It is very rare for all the big teams to lose at the same time, however, that was exactly what happened across Europe on Saturday and Sunday.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax Amsterdam all lost their respective matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City also recorded draws in what was a weekend of upsets.

German champions Bayern were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt, while Espanyol also consigned Real Madrid to a defeat by the same scoreline.

Stade Rennes also recorded a shock 2-0 win over PSG, as Ajax suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Utrecht in the Dutch league.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0, while Manchester United drew with Everton at Old Trafford.

These results dealt a huge blow to persons who place bets, many of whom took to social media to vent their frustrations.