Black Meteors suffer another 4-0 defeat as Japan record 10-0 aggregate win in two-legged friendly

The Black Meteors conceded three goals on either side of the half, as their opponents run out 6-0 winners.

Their quest for revenge in the second leg, though, also did not go according to plan, with Japan again winning 4-0.

Both teams made major changes to their starting line-ups for Tuesday’s game, which was played as a training match.

However, Japan were still too strong for Ghana and coasted to a comfortable win against the Black Meteors.

The result means Ghana has now suffered a 10-0 aggregate loss to the Asian country in the two friendly matches played.