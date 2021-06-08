Black Meteors suffer another 4-0 defeat as Japan record 10-0 aggregate win in two-legged friendly

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side was soundly beaten in the first leg of the friendly on Saturday, which was dominated by the Asians.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Ghana’s Black Meteors were once again humiliated by Japan’s U-24 team after suffering a 4-0 defeat in a training game on Tuesday.
Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side was soundly beaten in the first leg of the friendly on Saturday, which was dominated by the Asians.
The Black Meteors conceded three goals on either side of the half, as their opponents run out 6-0 winners.
Their quest for revenge in the second leg, though, also did not go according to plan, with Japan again winning 4-0.
Both teams made major changes to their starting line-ups for Tuesday’s game, which was played as a training match.
However, Japan were still too strong for Ghana and coasted to a comfortable win against the Black Meteors.
The result means Ghana has now suffered a 10-0 aggregate loss to the Asian country in the two friendly matches played.
Meanwhile, the Black Meteors have two more friendlies to play against South Korea on June 12 and June 15.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh