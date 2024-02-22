The players of the women’s national team have dominated the news in the last 24 hours after the public expressed outrage over the failure of government to pay them their bonuses for qualifying for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Black Queens to receive unpaid bonuses today
The Chief Financial Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has assured that the Black Queens will be paid all their outstanding bonuses today, February 22.
The Black Queens team is owed around $180,000 in bonuses for six games.
He assured the team that all unpaid bonuses would be paid by 1 pm on Thursday.
The payment is expected to motivate the team before the first leg of their tie against the Coppe Queens of Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Relatedly, the Chairperson for the Black Queens Management Committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has suggested that the Black Stars are treated better than the Black Queens because they are the foremost product of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Mrs. Oware-Mensah, who is also an Executive Council member of the GFA, was reacting to a question on the unpaid bonuses of the Black Queens.
Ghana will face Zambia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.
Nora Hauptle’s side has so far enjoyed a remarkable run, having played 11 matches, won 10 and impressively scored 34 goals, and have also qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
However, the Black Queens remain unpaid and are currently owed bonuses to the tune of $7,500 stretching back to qualification matches they played last year.
