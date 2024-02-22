Black Queens to receive unpaid bonuses today

The Black Queens team is owed around $180,000 in bonuses for six games.

He assured the team that all unpaid bonuses would be paid by 1 pm on Thursday.

The payment is expected to motivate the team before the first leg of their tie against the Coppe Queens of Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Relatedly, the Chairperson for the Black Queens Management Committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has suggested that the Black Stars are treated better than the Black Queens because they are the foremost product of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mrs. Oware-Mensah, who is also an Executive Council member of the GFA, was reacting to a question on the unpaid bonuses of the Black Queens.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana will face Zambia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Nora Hauptle’s side has so far enjoyed a remarkable run, having played 11 matches, won 10 and impressively scored 34 goals, and have also qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

