The team finally touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

However, the likes of Kassim Adams, Kwadwo Asamoah, Andy Yiadom and Thomas Teye Partey are reported to have departed for their respective clubs.

Jonathan Mensah and Caleb Ekuban have also linked up with their clubs to begin pre-season.

Ghanaian hearts were once again broken after Tunisia secured a penalty shootout win over the Black Stars in the round of 16 of the AFCON.

Following what was a tensed 1-1 draw after both regulation time and extra time, the North African side triumphed in the shootout.

Caleb Ekuban’s miss proved to be Ghana’s undoing, as Tunisia netted all their penalties to emerge 5-4 winners.

Meanwhile, the country’s trophy drought is now set to stretch to at least 39 years after the Black Stars’ latest failure.