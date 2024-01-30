ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars Budget: Stop the cheap football politics – GFA Exco Member blasts Ablakwa

Evans Annang

Nana Sarfo Oduro, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has slammed the Member of Parliament for North Tongue, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his revelation on Ghana’s 2023 AFCON budget.

Oduro Sarfo

According to the seasoned football administrator, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP should focus on his core mandate as a lawmaker.

In an interview on Asempa FM in Accra, Nana Oduro said Hon. Ablakwa engaged in cheap football politics with the revelation that Ghana budgeted $8.5 million for AFCON.

“He should concentrate on developing policies rather than discussing cheap football politics,” he said.

The NDC legislator shared the document on Twitter (formerly X), saying the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wanted to conceal the budget from the public.

This comes after Ablakwa earlier revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports spent GHc19,262,766.35 ($1.5 million) on Ghana's qualifying campaign for the 2023 AFCON.

“From latest unimpeachable, irrefutable and indisputable intercepted documents in my possession — I can boldly confirm that the Ghanaian government and the GFA put together and agreed on a shocking AFCON preparation and participation budget of US$8,506,450.00. This hefty US$8.5million translates into a colossal GHS105million at current exchange,” he wrote on X.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

“Note that the GHS105million is entirely separate from the GHS27.9million spent on the qualifiers.”

He added: “The figure US$8,506,450.00 is contained in an intercepted letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, dated 2nd January, 2024.

“It is addressed to the Minister of Finance requesting part payment of US$5,071,840.36 from the total Black Stars budget of US$8,506,450.00. The request letter in issue is signed by Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. William Kartey on behalf of the Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.”

Ghana failed to win a single game during the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast as the team got booted out of the tournament at the group stage.

