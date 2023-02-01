According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the former Al Sadd player will negotiate with two clubs including Everton while in London.
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew heads to London to negotiate Everton move
Andre “Dede” Ayew, captain of the Black Stars is set to arrive in London for a possible move to a club in the English Premier League.
Recommended articles
Andre Ayew has been linked with several European clubs after he mutually terminated his contract with Qatari club Al Sadd last week.
“André Ayew, on his way to London now to negotiate with two Premier League clubs — including Everton. 🔵✈️ #EFC
“Ayew, available as free agent and open to new step”, Fabrizio tweeted.
The Black Stars captain’s contract with Al Sadd was expected to expire in June this year, however, both parties have agreed to end it early.
In a tweet by the club, it said: “Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent”.
Andre Ayew joined the club as a free agent in 2021 after leaving English side Swansea City.
More from category
-
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew heads to London to negotiate Everton move
-
Paying $40,000 as bonus to Black Stars players is justified - Kennedy Agyapong
-
CHAN 2022: Senegal sets finals date with hosts Algeria