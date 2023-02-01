ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew heads to London to negotiate Everton move

Evans Annang

Andre “Dede” Ayew, captain of the Black Stars is set to arrive in London for a possible move to a club in the English Premier League.

According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the former Al Sadd player will negotiate with two clubs including Everton while in London.

Andre Ayew has been linked with several European clubs after he mutually terminated his contract with Qatari club Al Sadd last week.

“André Ayew, on his way to London now to negotiate with two Premier League clubs — including Everton. 🔵✈️ #EFC

“Ayew, available as free agent and open to new step”, Fabrizio tweeted.

The Black Stars captain’s contract with Al Sadd was expected to expire in June this year, however, both parties have agreed to end it early.

Andre Dede Ayew Pulse Ghana

In a tweet by the club, it said: “Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent”.

Andre Ayew joined the club as a free agent in 2021 after leaving English side Swansea City.

