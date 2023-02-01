Black Stars captain Andre Ayew heads to London to negotiate Everton move

Andre Ayew has been linked with several European clubs after he mutually terminated his contract with Qatari club Al Sadd last week.

“André Ayew, on his way to London now to negotiate with two Premier League clubs — including Everton. 🔵✈️ #EFC

“Ayew, available as free agent and open to new step”, Fabrizio tweeted.

The Black Stars captain’s contract with Al Sadd was expected to expire in June this year, however, both parties have agreed to end it early.

Pulse Ghana

In a tweet by the club, it said: “Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent”.